3 Cool Collections To Shop For Your Kids

Marks & Spencer

Do your kids have sensitive skin? Rely on Marks & Spencer to do us justice! In their partnership with DreamSkin®, they launched a new range of products across nightwear and underwear for babies, toddlers and teens aged up to 16 years old. DreamSkin® uses innovative polymer technology which is medically proven to soothe and protect the skin, lower skin temperature, help reduce friction and act as a repellent on detergent residues that can cause irritation.

Besides that, M&S have also considered the stitching of each garment and have introduced softer threads and flat seams to avoid as much irritation as possible. This range for toddlers and teens are available exclusively at Marks & Spencer KLCC store and online. As for the DreamSkin® baby series, it is only available online.