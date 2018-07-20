Navigation

12 SUPER COMFY MIDI SKIRTS THAT YOU CAN RUN AROUND IN

These are our picks on skirts that look fabulous especially with a white tank top!
Women's Weekly
July 20, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin
comfy midi skirts

Photo from Topshop.

While the weekends are meant for resting, the honest truth is that sometimes, weekends are the only time we have to run errands or spend some time with your family and our kids.

And whether you’re running after your children or trying to cross up every one of your errands on your to-do list, there’s a definite need for comfort and clothing that you can easily move around in. That’s why having skirts that work for you are so important.

Not only do they afford you a wide range of movements (including sprinting after your two-year-old or swerving past the other busy moms at the supermarket), they are just stylish enough that you don’t look like a slob. And with these appropriate length and comfy fabric, these midi-skirts are great from running errands, to lunch with the family to trips to the cinema, zoo and malls.

zara 179

Skirt, RM179, from Zara.

TS26K50NRED_F_1

PETITE Striped Hanky hem skirt, RM225, from Topshop.

bershka 139.90

Accordion midi skirt,  RM139.90, from Bershka.

mytopshop rm260-Spot and Striped Ruffle Midi Skirt

Spot and striped ruffle midi skirt, RM260, from Topshop.

Filanto rm37.90

Midi skirt, RM37.90, from Filanto. 

my topshop 245-Scroll left Scroll left

Assymetrical skirt, RM245, from Topshop.

 

cotton-on-Woven Ryder Midi Skirt 93.40

Woven Ryder midi skirt, RM93.40, from Cotton On at ZALORA.

 

 

pull&bear rm140.90

Floral skirt, RM140.90, from Pull & Bear.

 

vero-moda rm240.60

Midi skirt, RM240.60, from vero Moda at ZALORA.

 

 

dp 169

Floral skirt, RM169, from Dorothy Perkins.

hm149

Printed skirt, RM149, from H&M.

LOWELA RM89

Gingham printed skirt, RM89, from Lowela.

