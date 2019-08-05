Project Manager Voon Wei Art Direction Mils Gan Styling Lim Lee Ann Production Assistance Vanessa Lim Talent Coordination & Editorial Assistance Hanan Khair Director Brian Fang/M8 Videographers Howard Tu, Ricky Hang and Hao Nan/M8 Video Editor Shu Xuan/M8 Still Photography Xiang Makeup Chin Mun Hair Zac Lee
It would be hard to deny that for most of us, our hair is our crowning glory. Our hair is so much a part of us – it’s so wrapped up in our identity that sometimes, we don’t realise that our hair also grows with us and changes as we go through the phases of our lives.
Just like we might remember major milestones in our lives, in between, in and out, our hair is there with us (even if it is wrapped under a hijab!). You’ll probably remember that terrible hair colour you’ve done – even more so than your first kiss. You’ll remember that day you got “The Rachel” ’do or the most amazing balayage — probably even more than the details of what happened during prom or your first day of work.
It really is just all about how you felt in that given moment. And speaking about our hair can evoke so much emotion.
So, taking on the #10YearChallenge that was all over social media, we speak to four ladies about a #10YearHairChallenge to see where their hair was back then, their 10 year hair journey since then, and how their hair is now. We mean, if our hair could speak, imagine the things it would say!
Hit play on the video below to hear from the ladies themselves, and scroll through to see their stories.
All For Fuss-Free – Alia Hashim
Ten years ago, Alia Hashim said her hair was her “crown” — and she took so much pride in how beautiful it was. “I have to say I had beautiful hair last time. It was long, fuss-free and very straight. I used to get compliments all the time and I’m pretty proud of that!” she said.
From then, though, things changed. Her firstborn are twins, and she had a baby not too long after that. She suddenly had three young children under five, all while juggling a career and a household. Of course, certain things like her hair, which was once very important, got bumped down the priority list. “My hair was coloured pretty often but once I had the kids, it was easier to have shorter hair. Wearing a headscarf too, means it’s just easier to manage when it’s short.
For super-mum Alia, she still loved how her hair still stayed quite low-maintenance. “My hair is very fuss-free actually. I love it,” she revealed to us. Of course, with pregnancy and childbirth, women go through post-partum hair loss, which is quite normal.
“Post-partum, I had some hair loss, but now that the hair has grown back, the problem is that I have baby hairs around my hairline. Other than that, I’m pretty happy with my hair,” she revealed. Most importantly, though, is the maintenance and cleanliness of her hair. “A hairdryer is essential to me because I wear a headscarf. Before I put on my tudung, I need to blow-dry my hair with a powerful dryer that helps me do the job — and one that doesn’t strip hair of its moisture,” she revealed.
That’s where a product like Philips DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer can perform in the least amount of time, but works triple-duty in being powerful enough to dry quickly, keeps moisture locked in so hair stays silky while an intelligent sensor adapts to your hair’s needs to prevent moisture loss.
When this part of her life is sorted and worry-free, she can enjoy her fuss-free hair with her family and cuddle her kids without care. Just pure love! Alia explains, “You’re going to have your hair for the rest of your life. You should at least try to take care of it.”