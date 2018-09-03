10 FABULOUS SUITS TO TRY

So we can’t ignore the fact that these masculine pieces are and will always be a favourite piece among designers, and we love ( or rather super love) it how designers have interpreted it in a contemporary and creative way, and how they are not confined to the office only.

Whether it’s the two-piece suit in colours, or layered with crop tops or shorts or a mix-match of fabrics and prints, these men-inspired suits from local designers still look polished, sharp, sassy, and sometimes even sexy, too!

A quick glance at the recent KLFW 2018 shows they have far too much wow factor, and our take on it? Have fun and be experimental, ladies! Go for modern silhouettes like wide legs or slouchy blazer and don’t be afraid to splash on some colours and prints. Above all, wear it with lots of attitude!