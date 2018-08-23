Your Favourite Cakes Are Now A Click Away

With everyone’s busy schedules today, it only deemed right that somebody came up with a portal that acts as platform for home bakers to promote their baked goods to customers. This platform then allows customers to conveniently look for a cake without having to physically hunt one down.

Director & CEO of Eat Cake Today, Mr BC Ang said that “the portal offer a wide repertoire of quality, premium cakes delivered from bakers to consumers conveniently.” From cheesecakes to rainbow-coloured jellies to durian almond cakes, you’re bound to find one that fits your taste buds.

All you have to do is head to Eat Cake Today, scroll through their list of cakes and desserts or have one customised specifically for you, and click order. It’s truly that simple!