Say what? Durian Pizza?! Yup, it’s legit, at least until 30th September or while stocks last at all Pizza Hut restaurants and delivery concepts nationwide.

So, would you ever give durian pizza a try?

Team Her World is divided on this one. Some of us really dislike durian — as in “yeee, nope, never, bye!” While a few of us are purists who like our pizza to be, well, pizza.

This gif pretty much sums up the purists in our team.

As for the rest of us, we’re intrigued and can imagine this combination working. We’ve not (yet) had the chance to try it, so we can only speculate as to what it tastes like.

According to the press release, this Durian Cheese Pizza is an “indescribable surprise” featuring a “delicious mash-up of cheese and the sinfully good king of fruit”.

Head of Pizza Hut Malaysia, Loi Liang Tok, is a little more descriptive. “Living up to its name, durian gives a creamy explosion that will make you lose yourself with each bite, leaving you with ‘no words, just feels’ as the tagline goes,” she says.

The Durian Cheese Pizza is priced from RM44.50 (à la carte). It’s also included in dine-in and delivery combos.

Tag us (@herworldmy and #herworldmy) in your pictures if you do give it a try!

