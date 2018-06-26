What Makes A Delicious Stock?

A great stock is the foundation to every great sauce, so if your stock isn’t well executed, chances are, your sauce won’t be either. But don’t worry! Here are tips that you can use to ensure your stock turns out fabulously every time!

1. Chop them good

Root vegetables makes for a great stock such as carrots and celeries. Maximise the flavour from these vegetables by dicing them smaller. This allows your vegetables to have a wider surface area which translates into more flavour infused into the broth. However, don’t cut them way too small either!

2. Browning

Sweating or browning your aromatics such as celery, onion and carrots help them to develop sweeter flavours. If you’re making chicken or beef stock, you could also brown them by roasting.

3. Pile on the mushrooms

Or cheese rinds! Both these ingredients contain high levels of glutamic acid which are essentially natural MSG that gives off those delicious umami flavours you’re looking for in a stock.

4. Always saute ingredients before adding water

This is key to stock-making to ensure a clearer, more transparent stock, while those that are made by boiling the water first and then adding the sauted ingredients produces a cloudier stock.

5. Simmer

In order to ensure you’ve extracted all those flavours from your aromatics, simmering is key. Too high, and you could boil off those delicate flavours, too low, and chances are you won’t be able to scrap off any flavours at all. A little simmer is all you need.

6. 6 to 8 hours

Six to eight hours of simmering is ideal if you want to produce a fine tasting stock that is brimming with flavours but if you can’t wait that long, give it a two hour window.