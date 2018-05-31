What Are Cloud Eggs and How Do You Make Them?

First things first,

What exactly are cloud eggs?

Cloud eggs are eggs that are whisked and cooked using the baking technique instead of frying.

Is it delicious?

According to multiple Instagrammers, not only are the aesthetically pleasing to the eyes, they do in fact, taste pretty good, sort of like eggs on marshmallows.

This then leads us to the question,

How Do You Make Them?

Separate the yolks from the whites. Whisk the whites till it reaches stiff peaks. At this stage, you could either leave it as is, or fold in some chives, cheese etc. Next, scoop out the whisked whites onto a baking tray that has been lined with parchment paper. Make a little indentation in the center for the yolks, but don’t place the yolks in just yet.

Bake the whites in the oven for about two mins at a temperature of 160 degree Celsius. Take the tray out and add the yolk into the indentation made earlier, and bake for another three mins. Be sure to watch the baking process thoroughly as some ovens may differ from others, and you don’t want your eggs to be browned or worse, burnt.