Voted As The Best Dipping Sauce!

WINNER of the Best Dipping Sauce is…

Nando’s Hot PERi-PERi Sauce is no stranger to Malaysian palates, thanks to its spicy, tangy flavour (think garlic and lemon!) that’s versatile enough to elevate the taste of dishes to the next level. Nando’s sauces begin their journey in the fertile soils of sunny South Africa, where their unique African bird’s eye chilli – famously known as PERi-PERi – thrive and ripen. The chillis are cultivated and hand-picked by 1,400 dedicated, independent farmers. Today, you can enjoy Nando’s PERi-PERi sauces not only in Nando’s restaurants but also bring home six different flavours to indulge at leisure. You’ll be happy to know that Nando’s PERi-PERi sauces are gluten-free, halal-certified, and contain no artificial preservatives, colouring, flavourings and no added MSG.