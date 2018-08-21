Navigation

Types of Onions and The Best Ways To Use Them

Time to let the underdogs of the culinary world shine
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
August 21, 2018
By Saidah

Onions are one of those underrated ingredients that doesn’t seem to be doing much to a dish, yet without it, most dishes just wouldn’t taste as good. Whether you have it roasted, pickled, caramelised, grilled or even used to enhance the flavour of a stock, its role is paramount in making a dish taste that much better.

Picture credit: Pexels

Here are three types of onions and its uses:

 

1. White Onion

White onions have the mildest flavour compared to other varieties which also means they are the best option if you love your onions raw.

Uses: Best used in salads, on sandwiches, fresh salsa or tossed in a homemade guacamole.

2. Red Onion

This is probably the sweetest of the lot. It has a sharp flavour and high sugar content, making it great for pickling.

Uses: Perfect when used for pickling or even grilled.

3. Yellow Onion

Flavourful yet has a high sulfur content (what gives onion its sharp smell and flavour) which is why cooking it for a long period of time is one of the best options to cut out the intensity.

Uses: Delicious when caramelised as the flavour really shines through.

 

