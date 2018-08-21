Types of Onions and The Best Ways To Use Them

Onions are one of those underrated ingredients that doesn’t seem to be doing much to a dish, yet without it, most dishes just wouldn’t taste as good. Whether you have it roasted, pickled, caramelised, grilled or even used to enhance the flavour of a stock, its role is paramount in making a dish taste that much better.

Here are three types of onions and its uses:

1. White Onion

White onions have the mildest flavour compared to other varieties which also means they are the best option if you love your onions raw.

Uses: Best used in salads, on sandwiches, fresh salsa or tossed in a homemade guacamole.

2. Red Onion

This is probably the sweetest of the lot. It has a sharp flavour and high sugar content, making it great for pickling.

Uses: Perfect when used for pickling or even grilled.

3. Yellow Onion

Flavourful yet has a high sulfur content (what gives onion its sharp smell and flavour) which is why cooking it for a long period of time is one of the best options to cut out the intensity.

Uses: Delicious when caramelised as the flavour really shines through.