Try This Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Easy, delicious recipe to keep.
This article first appeared on www.womensweekly.com.sg
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
October 16, 2019
By Women's Weekly

Dinners don’t always require complicated recipes to be good. Add more flavour to your instant noodles with just a sprinkle of basic ingredients you probably already have in your fridge. Give this recipe a go.

Prep: 5 mins, Cook: 15 mins, Yields: Serves 4

Ingredients

1.5 litres (6 cups) boiling water

2 large salt-reduced chicken stock cubes

400 g chicken breast fillets, thinly sliced

85 g packet chicken flavoured 2-min noodles, broken

300 g can corn kernels, drained

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 bunch coarsely chopped baby bok choy

Method

Combine the water and crumbled stock cubes in a large heavy-based saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil.

Add chicken, noodles and flavour sachets. Reduce heat; simmer for 5 mins or until chicken is almost cooked.

Add the corn, soy sauce and bok choy; simmer for 4 mins or until bok choy wilts.

