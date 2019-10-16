Try This Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Dinners don’t always require complicated recipes to be good. Add more flavour to your instant noodles with just a sprinkle of basic ingredients you probably already have in your fridge. Give this recipe a go.
Prep: 5 mins, Cook: 15 mins, Yields: Serves 4
Ingredients
1.5 litres (6 cups) boiling water
2 large salt-reduced chicken stock cubes
400 g chicken breast fillets, thinly sliced
85 g packet chicken flavoured 2-min noodles, broken
300 g can corn kernels, drained
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 bunch coarsely chopped baby bok choy
Method
Combine the water and crumbled stock cubes in a large heavy-based saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil.
Add chicken, noodles and flavour sachets. Reduce heat; simmer for 5 mins or until chicken is almost cooked.
Add the corn, soy sauce and bok choy; simmer for 4 mins or until bok choy wilts.