Her World Eats Out: Mezze Wine Bar & Bistro

On the menu are exquisite dishes with eclectic Mediterranean flavours!
Dapur With Love
Her World
July 6, 2018
By Amanda Soh
As I peered through the large glass door into Mezze Wine Bar & Bistro, I was greeted with some friendly smiles and felt at home instantly. The warm, dim lights were inviting — setting the mood for a night of decadent Mediterranean cuisine.

I ordered a glass of water because I knew I was going to pack on the calories with a total of seven dishes (and the water worked great as a palate cleanser before every dish!). Here are some of our recommendations…

The creations of Mezze Wine Bar & Bistro are inspired by cuisines from all over Italy, Spain, Greece, North Africa, and France.

