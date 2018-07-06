Her World Eats Out: Mezze Wine Bar & Bistro

As I peered through the large glass door into Mezze Wine Bar & Bistro, I was greeted with some friendly smiles and felt at home instantly. The warm, dim lights were inviting — setting the mood for a night of decadent Mediterranean cuisine.

I ordered a glass of water because I knew I was going to pack on the calories with a total of seven dishes (and the water worked great as a palate cleanser before every dish!). Here are some of our recommendations…