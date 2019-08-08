Top 5 Durian Mooncakes This Year

Mid-Autumn Festival is on 13th September this year! It’s a time to unwind and bond with the family. And what better way to do so than by collectively gaining weight — sharing is caring — with delicious mooncakes. Even more so if they’re filled with almost every Malaysian’s favourite fruit, durian!

Here are the best durian mooncakes to keep for yourself, or to give out as gifts.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

The hotel’s collaboration with local designer Christy Ng sees the mooncakes packaged in floral, faux-leather gift boxes, in Crimson Red and Royal Purple. They can also be used as cross-body bags with an added handbag strap.

Included in the Tropical Allure Series Packages is the Heavenly Gold Package that features four Musang King Durian snow skin mooncakes (RM280). The Heavenly Gold Snow Skin Musang King Durian mooncake is also available individually at RM56.

Purchases can be made at the pop-up store in Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s lobby from now till the 13th of September 2019.

They can also be found at:

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (23 Aug 2019 – 12 Sept 2019),

Mid Valley Megamall (22 Aug 2019 – 13 Sept 2019)

One Utama Shopping Centre (29 Aug 2019 – 12 Sept 2019).

There is a 10% (Tropical Allure Series) and a 15% (Mid-Autumn Series) discount for Hilton Dining APAC members and selected bank partners.