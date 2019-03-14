This Matcha Honeydew Smoothie Will Keep You Going

Honeydew and matcha may seem like an unlikely combination, but it’s good for you. The melon is full of hydrating qualities, while the Japanese green tea powder is packed with anti-oxidants. For this recipe, you’ll want to be choosy when picking out your fruit. “A ripe melon is unmistakably fragrant with a heavy, sweet aroma,” says Nicole Centeno, the author of Soup Cleanse Cookbook. Meanwhile, matcha is dissolved into water to create a tea that is then added to the smoothie. The tea adds a slight earthiness, which is intensified by mint and basil. The result is a refreshing drink with several health benefits.

Read: What To Eat With Different Types Of Tea

Honeydew with Matcha and Mint

Ingredients

1 tablespoon matcha powder

1/4 cup boiled water

1/2 honeydew melon, cut into 1-inch chunks (about 4 cups)

350ml coconut water

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh mint

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil

Directions

In a small bowl, make tea by whisking the matcha powder into the water to dissolve. In a countertop blender, combine the tea, melon, coconut water, coconut, mint, and basil. Purée to a smoothie consistency. Pour over ice.

This article first appeared in shape.com