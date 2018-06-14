This Is How You Can Have The Ultimate Coffee Experience

A coffee experience is about engaging all your senses to deeply appreciate it with all your soul and you can indulge in it in a fresh, new way in this new store!

Reasons why you need to visit Nespresso Boutique

1. Eco-friendly!

This new boutique at The Garden’s Mall, Mid Valley City, allows you to have a unique coffee experience and also gives you a peace of mind – saving Mother Earth! You’ll take comfort in the lush greenery spaces with coffee plants, bushes and shade trees – giving you a glimpse of a coffee plantation. Also, Nespresso Boutiques aim to be 100% environmentally friendly by the year 2020!