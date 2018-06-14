Navigation

This Is How You Can Have The Ultimate Coffee Experience

This is the place that ever coffee love should visit!
Dapur With Love
Her Inspirasi
June 14, 2018
By Amanda Soh
1 of 3

A coffee experience is about engaging all your senses to deeply appreciate it with all your soul and you can indulge in it in a fresh, new way in this new store!

Credit to Giphy

Reasons why you need to visit Nespresso Boutique

1. Eco-friendly!

This new boutique at The Garden’s Mall, Mid Valley City, allows you to have a unique coffee experience and also gives you a peace of mind – saving Mother Earth! You’ll take comfort in the lush greenery spaces with coffee plants, bushes and shade trees – giving you a glimpse of a coffee plantation. Also, Nespresso Boutiques aim to be 100% environmentally friendly by the year 2020!

1 of 3

More Related Stories
This Is How You Can Have The Ultimate Coffee Experience
Women's Weekly|Promos
Delight Your Loved Ones
Be it classic or a twist of aromatic infusions, savour the best tea blends bursting with vibrancy and flavour! Salted...