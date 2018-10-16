Navigation

These Foods May Help Reduce Your Bloating

These five foods may just be the solution to your gut heatlh
October 16, 2018
By Saidah
We all experience bloating from time to time; whether that’s our own doing (perhaps we’ve had one too many slices of cake) or something that happens to us after every meal.

Whatever the case, feeling bloated isn’t fun – it’s uncomfortable and often occurs at the worst times (like when we’re going on a date or planning to wear a really nice, tight dress).

While sometimes the problem may be fixed by simply not overeating, other times we need a little help to beat the bloat.

Which is why we’ve put together a video of eight bloat-fighting foods you should munch on the next time you feel your stomach expanding painfully against your now too-tight jeans.

 

This article was first published by The Singapore Women’s Weekly.

 

fennel-307555_1920

1. Fennel seeds

Try fennel tea or go straight into the source and nibble on them directly.

ginger-1960613_1920

2. Ginger

Try ginger tea or a warming broth

bananas-3700718_1920

3. Bananas

Add one to your lunchbox or bake them into a classic banana bread.

raspberries-1925178_1920

4. Yoghurt

Look for one with “active cultures” for best results.

5. Papaya

Besides being great for skin, papayas also help beat the bloat. It’s great in fruit salads too.

