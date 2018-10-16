These Foods May Help Reduce Your Bloating

We all experience bloating from time to time; whether that’s our own doing (perhaps we’ve had one too many slices of cake) or something that happens to us after every meal.

Whatever the case, feeling bloated isn’t fun – it’s uncomfortable and often occurs at the worst times (like when we’re going on a date or planning to wear a really nice, tight dress).

While sometimes the problem may be fixed by simply not overeating, other times we need a little help to beat the bloat.

Which is why we’ve put together a video of eight bloat-fighting foods you should munch on the next time you feel your stomach expanding painfully against your now too-tight jeans.

This article was first published by The Singapore Women’s Weekly.