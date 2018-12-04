Navigation

The Most Fab Duck-Fat Potatoes You Will Ever Have

Spruce up your regular baked potatoes with some duck fat and and sea salt!
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
December 4, 2018
By Saidah

Duck-Fat Potatoes

Photo by: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 Mins COOK 1 Hour 10 Mins SERVES 8

1kg desiree potatoes, peeled, quartered
½ cup duck fat, or olive oil
1 larfe sprig fresh rosemary leaves
Flaked sea salt

  1. Preheat oven to very hot, 220°C.
  2. Place potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to the boil on high. Boil 12 to 15 mins until just tender. Drain well, shake lightly to rough up (see tip).
  3. Place duck fat into a baking dish. Heat in oven 5 to 10 mins.
  4. Add potatoes to hot fat, turning to coat. Bake 30 mins. Turn, sprinkle with rosemary. Bake 20 to 25 mins until golden and crisp. Season to taste.

TIP: To completely dry potatoes, toss them over a low heat before baking.

