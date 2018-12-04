The Most Fab Duck-Fat Potatoes You Will Ever Have

Duck-Fat Potatoes
PREP 15 Mins COOK 1 Hour 10 Mins SERVES 8
1kg desiree potatoes, peeled, quartered
½ cup duck fat, or olive oil
1 larfe sprig fresh rosemary leaves
Flaked sea salt
- Preheat oven to very hot, 220°C.
- Place potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to the boil on high. Boil 12 to 15 mins until just tender. Drain well, shake lightly to rough up (see tip).
- Place duck fat into a baking dish. Heat in oven 5 to 10 mins.
- Add potatoes to hot fat, turning to coat. Bake 30 mins. Turn, sprinkle with rosemary. Bake 20 to 25 mins until golden and crisp. Season to taste.
TIP: To completely dry potatoes, toss them over a low heat before baking.