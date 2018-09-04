The Correct Way To Pronounce These Foods

They may be common foods but can be tricky to pronounce. And you’ve probably been mispronouncing some of them for most of your life – blame the spelling. But with our guide, you’ll not be making any further food faux pas.
1. Açai (“ah-sigh-ee”)
2. Agave (“ah-GAH-vee”; “ah-GAH-vay”)
3. Aglio e olio (“AH-lyoh ay AW-lyoh”)
4. Aïoli (“ay-OH-lee”; “i-OH-lee”)
5. Anise (“AN-ihss”)
6. Arancini (“are-ahn-chee-nee”)
7. Au jus (“oh-ZHOO”)
8. Boeuf Bourguinon (“BEUF boor-gee-NYON”)
9. Bouillabaisse (“BOOL-yuh-BAYZ”; “BOOL-yuh-BEHZ”)
10. Bruschetta (“broo-SKEH-tah”)
11. Caramel (“KEHR-ah-mehl”; “KAR-ah-mehl”)
12. Charcuterie (“shahr-KOO-tuhr-ee”; “shar-koo-tuhr-EE”)
13. Chipotle (“chih-POHT-lay”)
14. Ciabatta (“cha-bada”)
15. Gnocchi (“NYOH-kee”; “NOH-kee”)
16. Croissant (“kwah-SAHN”; “KWAH-sawn”; “kruh-SAHNT”)
17. Crudités (“kroo-dee-TAY”)
18. Edamame (“eh-dah-MAH-meh”
19. Endive (“EN-dyv”; “AHN-deev”; “ahn-DEEV”)
20. Etouffée (“ay-too-FAY”)
21. Coq au Vin (“kohk-oh-VAHN”; “kohk-oh-VAHN”)
22. Gyro (“YEE-roh”)
23. Halloumi (“hah-loo-me”)
24. Hummus (“HOOM-uhs”)
25. Jicama (“HEE-kah-mah”)
26. Mascarpone (“mas-kar-POH-nay”; “mas-kahr-POH-nay”)
27. Nutella (“new-tell-uh”)
28. Parfait (“pahr-FAY”)
29. Pho (“fuh”)
30. Prosciutto (“pro-shoot-oh”)
31. Quinoa (“KEEN-wah”)
32. Radicchio (“rah-dee-kee-oh”)
33. Tzatziki (“dzah-DZEE-kee”)
34. Vichyssoise (“vihsh-ee-SWAHZ”;”VEE-she-swahz)
35. Worcestershire (“WOOS-tuhr-shuhr”; WOOS-tuhr-sheer”)