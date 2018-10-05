Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

PREP 10 Mins COOK 10 Mins SERVES 4
½ bunch fresh coriander
40g fresh ginger, peeled, roughly chopped
10cm stalk lemongrass, white part, chopped
2 long green chillies, deseeded, chopped
4 garlic cloves, peeled, roughly chopped
2 tbsps peanut oil
600g chicken mince
1 tbsp brown sugar
2 tbsps fish sauce
¼ cup uncooked white long-grain rice
1 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
4 limes, zest grated, juiced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
1 tsp dried chilli flakes (see tip)
Lettuce leaves, lime wedges, to serve
Method:
- Separate and reserve coriander leaves. Wash roots and stems and roughly chop. In a small food processor, pulse roots and stems, ginger, lemongrass, chilli, and garlic until a coarse paste forms.
- In a wok or non-stick frying pan, heat oil on high. Stir-fry chicken and paste 6 mins until mince is browned and mixture is fragrant. Add sugar and fish sauce and cook 1 min. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.
- Heat a frying pan on high. When hot, add rice and cook 3 mins, tossing until browned. Set aside to cool completely, and then grind into a coarse powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle.
- Roughly chop reserved coriander and mint leaves and toss through cooled chicken. Add all remaining ingredients, season and toss to combine. Serve spooned into lettuce leaves with extra lime wedges if desired.
TIP: To make this child-friendly, omit the dried chilli flakes in Step 4.