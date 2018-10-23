Navigation

Sweet Palmier Pastries

These melt-in-the-mouth snacks go down fast with a cuppa!
Recipe by: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
October 23, 2018
By Saidah
Photo by: David Hahn and Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 10 Mins (plus freezing) COOK 20 Mins MAKES 24

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
1/4 cup demerara sugar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/3 cup strawberry jam, warmed

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to moderately hot, 190°C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Sprinkle 1 pastry sheet evenly with sugar.
  2. Using a small sieve, dust cinnamon evenly over sugar.
  3. Cover pastry with a sheet of baking paper and gently press down with a rolling pin – this will ensure sugar sticks to pastry.
  4. Starting from one edge, roll pastry up tightly into centre. Repeat on opposite side.
  6. Roll each pastry sheet up in its original plastic backing and wrap in plastic wrap. Freeze 15 mins.
  7. Using a large, sharp knife, cut each roll into 2cm-thick slices.
  8. Arrange slices on trays, cut-side up, 2cm apart to allow for spreading. Bake 15-20 mins until pastry is crisp and golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container.

Top Tip: For another flavour variation, spread 1 pastry sheet with 1/3 cup Nutella and sprinkle with 2 tbsps hazelnut meal.

