Sweet Palmier Pastries

PREP 10 Mins (plus freezing) COOK 20 Mins MAKES 24
2 sheets puff pastry, thawed
1/4 cup demerara sugar
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/3 cup strawberry jam, warmed
Method:
- Preheat oven to moderately hot, 190°C. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Sprinkle 1 pastry sheet evenly with sugar.
- Using a small sieve, dust cinnamon evenly over sugar.
- Cover pastry with a sheet of baking paper and gently press down with a rolling pin – this will ensure sugar sticks to pastry.
- Starting from one edge, roll pastry up tightly into centre. Repeat on opposite side.
- Roll each pastry sheet up in its original plastic backing and wrap in plastic wrap. Freeze 15 mins.
- Using a large, sharp knife, cut each roll into 2cm-thick slices.
- Arrange slices on trays, cut-side up, 2cm apart to allow for spreading. Bake 15-20 mins until pastry is crisp and golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container.
Top Tip: For another flavour variation, spread 1 pastry sheet with 1/3 cup Nutella and sprinkle with 2 tbsps hazelnut meal.