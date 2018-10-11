Stock Up Your Kitchen With These Healthy “Fast Foods”

As a woman who is busy juggling work and a social life, eating well, especially at home, can be a challenge. Shopping for groceries is a chore — not to mention the actual slicing, dicing and cooking that comes with putting together a decent meal.

That’s why it’s good to have these 10 items stashed in your freezer or in the pantry. They all have a decent shelf life and are super convenient to use. Think of it as “healthy fast food”:

1. Frozen Fruit & Vegetables

Have you ever bought a week’s supply of fresh vegetables and fruits with plans to meal prep at home, only to see them wilting and rotting due to a change in your schedule? Switch instead to buying selected frozen vegetables such as broccoli, edamame, diced carrots, sweet corn kernels. These are easily blanched and added to soups and salads. Choose fruit like raspberries, blueberries and diced mangoes that can pair with other frozen veggies like kale in a smoothie.

The advantage of frozen vegetables and fruits is that they are harvested at their prime, then flash frozen to preserve the nutrients. They can be stored in the freezer for a longer period of time as compared to their fresh counterparts. If you did buy fresh and can’t stand to see the waste, then set aside an hour to wash and chop your purchases, store them in a Ziploc bag and stash them away in the freezer so you can use them later.

This article was first published by The Singapore Women’s Weekly.