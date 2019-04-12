Navigation

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe

Treat your taste buds to this mouth-watering spicy korean fried chicken recipe.
Text and coordination: Liyana Zamzuri
Art direction: Ero Wee
Photography: Robin Yong
Recipes: Cindy Koo
Dapur With Love
Her World
April 12, 2019
By Amanda Soh

When you’re feeling too lazy to head out to your favourite korean fried chicken place, cook it at home! Here’s the recipe for you to indulge in.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 kg chicken, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 ¼ tsp salt
  • ¾ tbsp finely chopped garlic
  • ¾ tbsp finely grated ginger
  • 1 cup potato starch

 For the spicy sauce:

  • 1 tsp grated ginger
  • 1 tsp finely chopped garlic
  • 1 tbsp chilli flakes
  • 2 tbsp Korean hot pepper bean paste
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp white vinegar
  • 2 tbsp light corn syrup

Double-frying is the Korean’s secret to achieving a delicate yet crackly crust.

Method:

  1. Marinate chicken with salt, garlic, and ginger for ½ hour. Generously cover each piece of marinated chicken with potato starch.
  2. Fry chicken pieces in 2 batches in hot oil until cooked, which takes around 6 minutes.
  3. Remove and fry the remaining pieces. Briskly refry the first batch again until crispy and lightly golden in colour. Drain chicken pieces on kitchen paper towels.
  4. Heat another pan with 2 tablespoon of oil, sauté ginger, garlic, chilli flakes, and hot pepper bean sauce until fragrant.
  5. Add in sugar, vinegar, and corn syrup. Bring to a slow boil. Turn off heat, add chicken, and stir to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle over some sesame seeds and serve.

Another recipe for you: Korean Beef Kimchi Stew Recipe!

More Related Stories