Single-Origin Dark Chocolate That’s Made In Malaysia

Single-origin chocolate is an up-and-coming food trend that’s slowly catching on in Malaysia. This type of chocolate is made with cocoa beans sourced from one geographical area. Sometimes, specifically from one cocoa plantation!

Conventional chocolates, on the other hand, are typically made using a blend of cocoa beans from different regions and countries. As chocolate’s taste is influenced by the region where the beans are grown, you get to savour a distinctive flavour in single-origin chocs.

Sustainable And Socially-Conscious

Taste profile aside, single-origin chocolate that’s made and sold locally is also better on the environment. It’s not common knowledge (yet), but Malaysia is a producer of cocoa beans. And a few artisinal chocolate makers are catching on — using local cocoa beans to make world-class chocolates.

By buying local, you’ll help to minimise carbon emissions released during the transportation process. You’ll also keep local cocoa farmers in business. Some artisinal chocolatiers take it a step further by paying above market price for local cocoa beans, to ensure farmers earn a good wage that will sustain their livelihoods.

A Healthier Treat

Single-origin and artisinal chocolates are also often healthier than commerical chocolates, as we learnt from Queenie Teng, the executive director of Harriston. Her family-owned company makes premium artisinal chocolates from locally-sourced cocoa beans, marketed under Harriston Chocolatier.

As artisinal chocolatiers make their products from scratch, many are choosing to leave out the additives that are added to commercial chocolates. Additives include emulsifiers, soy lectins, stabilisers, palm oil, and lots of bleached sugar. These make chocolate cheaper to produce and give it a longer shelf life.

So, without them, dark chocolate is even healthier to consume!

Here’s where you can get your hands on fine Malaysian-made, single-origin dark chocolate.