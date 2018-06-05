Navigation

Serve Up A Royal Feast

Be the perfect hostess this Aidilfitri with Tupperware’s Royal Red Serving Set and Royal Red Rose One Touch collection
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
June 5, 2018
By Aileen Chow

Available only for this festive season, the limited-edition Raya 2018 Royal Red Serving Set and Royal Red Rose One Touch collections come in a rich red hue that conveys a sense of luxury and elegance to your dining table.

 

Be The Perfect Hostess
Dish out your rendang, ketupat, lontong, kuah lodeh and other festive delicacies in perfectly-sized bowls and platters. Each comes with its own ladle that rests perfectly on the cover, which makes it easy for guests to serve themselves and also to prevent ladle mix-up.

TIP: Add festivity with decorative touches on your table, such as a matching centrepiece, fresh-scented candles, creative origami-folded napkins or even floating blossoms in glasses.

Blossom-Pitcher-Mugs_Mood_Web

Refreshing Sips
Feasting and chatting makes one thirsty, so keep the cool drinks flowing with a 1.4l Royal Red Pitcher or a larger 4.2l Royal Red Giant Pitcher. The 1.4l Royal Red Pitcher fits easily in the fridge. Keep drinks chilled beforehand and you’re ready to serve when guests arrive!

The Royal Red Mug with Seal comes with a spill-proof lid that’s perfect for kids. You can mingle about freely with your drink and not worry about spills. The lid also doubles as a coaster to keep your table dry.

TIP: The best colour to pair with your beautiful Royal Red Serving Set? Gold, of course!

BlossomSet_edge_Web

Pretty & Practical
Tupperware’s Royal Red Serving Set consists of: 1.8l Soup Server with ladle, 1.1l Legacy Saucy Dish with serving spoon, 600ml Serving Platter with serving spoon (perfect for ketupat) and 1.8L Oval Server with serving spoon. Since the set is microwave-safe, you can prepare your dishes much earlier and refrigerate them, take them out just before guests start to arrive and reheat in the microwave straight from the fridge – easy and less stress for the hostess!

Sambal-Dish_Edge_Web

Don’t Forget The Condiments!
To serve your famous delectable sambal and sauces, there’s the accompanying Sambal Dish with Spoon set that has two 110ml containers, each with a lid and serving spoon that fits into a side slot on the dish. This helps avoid messy drips and keep the table neat.

F39_Cat418_RoyalRoseOT_Web

Keep Guests Happy
The Royal Red Rose One Touch Set consists of two 2l canisters and four 950ml topper containers – this means more kuih and cookies for more people to enjoy! All you need is just one press on the cover to open and one touch to click it shut. They’re airtight and liquid-tight!

To find out more or to purchase the limited-edition Royal Red sets, go to tupperwarebrands.com.my.

This is an advertising feature in association with Tupperware.

Women's Weekly
