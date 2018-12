Senarai Penghantaran Makanan Ketika Dalam Pantang

View this post on Instagram

Added this comforting dish to the confinement/pantang/postpartum menu. Hearty, slow cooked Chicken & Pearl Barley Stew ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜‹ its toddler/kid friendly, will also add to the menu for prenatal, post surgery & patients on remission #eatcleankl #nourishmybody #eatcleanklpantangset #pantangmeals #eatcleanklconfinement #postpartumdiet #postsurgeryrecovery #postsurgerymeals #prenataldiet #chemodiet