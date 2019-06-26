This Cake Shop Has Joined The Bubble Tea Craze

When a sharp-eyed bubble tea fan spotted an advertisement at Secret Recipe for the Boba Series, the post on social media quickly went viral.
The amazing part? It seems the drinks haven’t even officially launched! (Though you can already purchase them.)
View this post on Instagram
There are eight flavours to pick from:
- Boba Milk Tea
- Boba Caramel Milk Tea
- Boba Brown Sugar Milk Tea
- Boba Brown Sugar with Milk
- Boba Cham
- Boba Kopi-C
- Boba Midnight Blue
- Boba Signature Fruit Tea
We’re intrigued by how Secret Recipe has incorprated local flavours into the drinks! And, one of them seems to feature the ever-popular butterfly pea flower.
Prices range from RM6.50 to RM10.40, depending on size and whether you’re dining in or taking away.
Now, for some not-so-good news. Currently, you can get the Boba Series drinks only at 39 Secret Recipe outlets:
- Balakong
- Bandar Baru Ampang
- Bandar Putri Puchong
- Bandar Sri Damansara
- Bukit Jelutong
- Bukit Sentosa
- Dengkil
- Diplomatik
- Hulu Langat
- Ipoh Garden
- Ipoh Gunung Rapat
- Jaya 33
- Jenjarom
- Kapar
- Kuala Kubu Bharu
- Kuala Selangor
- Mahkota Cheras
- Melawati
- Mid Valley
- Nilai
- Pandan Indah
- PJ New Town
- PJ Old Town
- Rantau Panjang
- Section 7 Shah Alam
- Section 9 Shah Alam
- Setiawangsa
- Sri Gombak
- Sri Petaling
- Sri Serdang
- Sungai Jati
- Sungai Long
- Sungi Besar
- Taipan
- Taman Puncak Jalil
- TSB Sungai Buloh
- TTDI 1
- TTDI 2
- Tun Perak
Bubble tea and cake? Sounds so sinful but also oh-so-good! Secret Recipe, you’re evil (we’re kidding… maybe).