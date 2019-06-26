This Cake Shop Has Joined The Bubble Tea Craze

When a sharp-eyed bubble tea fan spotted an advertisement at Secret Recipe for the Boba Series, the post on social media quickly went viral.

The amazing part? It seems the drinks haven’t even officially launched! (Though you can already purchase them.)

View this post on Instagram Secret recipe Boba Series 😆 Siapa dah cuba? A post shared by GMS (@gambarmakanansedap) on Jun 24, 2019 at 2:31am PDT

There are eight flavours to pick from:

Boba Milk Tea

Boba Caramel Milk Tea

Boba Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Boba Brown Sugar with Milk

Boba Cham

Boba Kopi-C

Boba Midnight Blue

Boba Signature Fruit Tea

We’re intrigued by how Secret Recipe has incorprated local flavours into the drinks! And, one of them seems to feature the ever-popular butterfly pea flower.

Prices range from RM6.50 to RM10.40, depending on size and whether you’re dining in or taking away.

Now, for some not-so-good news. Currently, you can get the Boba Series drinks only at 39 Secret Recipe outlets:

Balakong Bandar Baru Ampang Bandar Putri Puchong Bandar Sri Damansara Bukit Jelutong Bukit Sentosa Dengkil Diplomatik Hulu Langat Ipoh Garden Ipoh Gunung Rapat Jaya 33 Jenjarom Kapar Kuala Kubu Bharu Kuala Selangor Mahkota Cheras Melawati Mid Valley Nilai Pandan Indah PJ New Town PJ Old Town Rantau Panjang Section 7 Shah Alam Section 9 Shah Alam Setiawangsa Sri Gombak Sri Petaling Sri Serdang Sungai Jati Sungai Long Sungi Besar Taipan Taman Puncak Jalil TSB Sungai Buloh TTDI 1 TTDI 2 Tun Perak

Bubble tea and cake? Sounds so sinful but also oh-so-good! Secret Recipe, you’re evil (we’re kidding… maybe).

