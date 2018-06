Cooking made easy!

If you’re home alone and want some whole and nutritious meal. However, you’re adamant with to having it but want a quick food fix – we’ve got the perfect personal cooking assistant to help you with that!

via GIPHY

From your savoury meals to fill your tummy up to gratifying your sweet tooth cravings, the Tefal RK6001 Mini Spherical Rice Cooker can do all of that with a push of a button. Let us tell you why you should be giving this cooking buddy a chance.