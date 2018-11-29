Savoury Bread Pudding
PREP 15 Mins + Chilling COOK 1 Hour SERVES 6
40g butter
2 chorizo, chopped
200g mushrooms, quartered
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3 cups stale cubed bread
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
½ cup chopped sundried tomatoes
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
6 large eggs
1 cup cream
1 cup milk
- Preheat oven to moderate, 180°C. Lightly grease a 20 x 24cm (6-cup) baking dish.
- In a large frying pan, melt butter on medium. Saute sausages 2 to 3 mins until browned.
- Add mushrooms, onion and garlic. Cook 2 to 3 mins. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add bread cubes, cheese, tomatoes and parsley. Season and toss well. Spread mixture evenly into pan.
- In a medium jug, whisk eggs, cream and milk together. Carefully pour over bread mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 30 mins or overnight.
- Bake 45 to 50 mins until puffed and golden brown. Serve hot. Accompany with salad.
TIP: Use any combination of flavours you have on hand – try salami, ham and even leftover veggies.