Savoury Bread Pudding

Not all bread puddings need to be sweet, if you're a svaoury gal, try this number today!
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
November 29, 2018
By Saidah

Photo by: Rodney Macuja/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 Mins + Chilling COOK 1 Hour SERVES 6

40g butter
2 chorizo, chopped
200g mushrooms, quartered
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3 cups stale cubed bread
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
½ cup chopped sundried tomatoes
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
6 large eggs
1 cup cream
1 cup milk

  1. Preheat oven to moderate, 180°C. Lightly grease a 20 x 24cm (6-cup) baking dish.
  2. In a large frying pan, melt butter on medium. Saute sausages 2 to 3 mins until browned.
  3. Add mushrooms, onion and garlic. Cook 2 to 3 mins. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add bread cubes, cheese, tomatoes and parsley. Season and toss well. Spread mixture evenly into pan.
  4. In a medium jug, whisk eggs, cream and milk together. Carefully pour over bread mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 30 mins or overnight.
  5. Bake 45 to 50 mins until puffed and golden brown. Serve hot. Accompany with salad.

TIP: Use any combination of flavours you have on hand – try salami, ham and even leftover veggies.

