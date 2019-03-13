Satisfy Cravings With The Chicken Rice Guys

Sometimes nothing fills you up like a good and bountiful plate of chicken rice. And you certainly get that at CRG Chicken Rice Guys. According to co-owner Firman Paizi and his cousin Imran Audi, CRG is all about serving good Chinese food that is halal, with an authentic taste and fresh ingredients.

Open daily from 8am till 7pm, expect queues during the weekends. We learned that the hard way when we made our way on a Sunday afternoon to this hidden gem in Shah Alam. Instead of ordering its famous Duck Rice (which we desperately wanted to try, but had just run out!), we went with the classic Roasted Chicken Rice, Char Kuey Teow, Fried Wontons, Pandan Tea and Black Lychee.

The delicious Chicken Rice (RM5.50) had all the basic components – cucumber, chilli, chicken and soy sauce – while the Kuey Teow See Ham (RM5.50) took us by surprise. For something so affordable, it was really palatable. The only downside was the texture of the noodles; they were just a little too soft for our liking. As for the Fried Wontons (RM3), they arrived hot and crispy, with chicken fillings – a pleasant side dish designed for sharing.

The unique concoction of Pandan Tea (RM3.50) tantalised our taste buds. We will be back for more! The only thing we would request is to have it less sweet. Black Lychee (RM4), on the other hand, was unexpected in taste and not for the faint of heart. There are a total of three layers in the drink – lychee syrup with lychee pieces, condensed milk and black coffee. (The “Black” in its name refers to the layer of black coffee.)

For those who really can’t do without noodles, CRG offers a selection on the menu. We hear the Penang White Curry Noodle and Mee Udang are not to be missed!

CRG Chicken Rice Guys is located at 40, Jalan Zirkon 7F/F, Seksyen 7, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor.