Sago Gula Melaka Dessert Recipe

Indulge in this lip-smacking sago gula Melaka dessert that will give you a burst of flavours – where the sweet and sour taste would compliment one another just right!
Preparation time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes | Serves: 4
Ingredients:
For sago:
- 230g small sago
- 230g castor sugar
- 12 cups water
- 8 pcs pandan leaves
For pomegranate jelly:
- 1 large pomegranate
- 1 pack konnyaku jelly or agar-agar powder
For gula Melaka syrup:
- 220g palm sugar (gula Melaka)
- 4-6 pieces pandan leaves
- 80ml water
For coconut cream:
- 200ml coconut milk
- Pinch of salt
- 4 pcs pandan leaves
Method:
- In a small pot, simmer coconut milk, pandan leaves and a pinch of salt over low heat. Upon reaching your desired consistency, turn off heat, strain and set aside to cool.
- To make gula Melaka syrup, simmer all ingredients in a small pot, over low heat, for about 10 minutes until sugar dissolves and syrup thickens. Strain before setting aside.
- Cook jelly with pandan leaves according to instructions. Add pomegranate seeds into jelly mixture before leaving to set in small jars.
- To make sago, bring sugar, pandan leaves and 12 cups of water to a boil in a large, uncovered pot. Add sago into boiling water and cook for 15 minutes.
- Turn heat off, cover pot and
let sago rest for 10 minutes.
- Layer chilled sago, gula Melaka syrup and coconut cream over pomegranate jelly in glass jars.
Top with more pomegranate
seeds before serving.