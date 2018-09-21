Navigation

Sago Gula Melaka Dessert Recipe

Cool off with this sago pudding with pomegranate jelly combination on a hot summer's day!
This article first appeared in the August 2016 issue. Text & Coordination by Stephanie Yap, Photography by Edmund Lee. Food styling by Justina Yong.
Indulge in this lip-smacking sago gula Melaka dessert that will give you a burst of flavours – where the sweet and sour taste would compliment one another just right!

Preparation time: 30 minutes  |  Cooking time: 20 minutes  |  Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For sago:

  • 230g small sago
  • 230g castor sugar
  • 12 cups water
  • 8 pcs pandan leaves

 

For pomegranate jelly:

  • 1 large pomegranate
  • 1 pack konnyaku jelly or agar-agar powder

 

For gula Melaka syrup:

  • 220g palm sugar (gula Melaka)
  • 4-6 pieces pandan leaves
  • 80ml water

 

For coconut cream:

  • 200ml coconut milk
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 pcs pandan leaves

 

Method:

  1. In a small pot, simmer coconut milk, pandan leaves and a pinch of salt over low heat. Upon reaching your desired consistency, turn off heat, strain and set aside to cool.
  2. To make gula Melaka syrup, simmer all ingredients in a small pot, over low heat, for about 10 minutes until sugar dissolves and syrup thickens. Strain before setting aside.
  3. Cook jelly with pandan leaves according to instructions. Add pomegranate seeds into jelly mixture before leaving to set in small jars.
  4. To make sago, bring sugar, pandan leaves and 12 cups of water to a boil in a large, uncovered pot. Add sago into boiling water and cook for 15 minutes.
  5. Turn heat off, cover pot and
    let sago rest for 10 minutes.
  6. Layer chilled sago, gula Melaka syrup and coconut cream over pomegranate jelly in glass jars.
    Top with more pomegranate
    seeds before serving.

