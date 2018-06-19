Russian Restaurants To Try in Kuala Lumpur!

Fifa World Cup Russia 2018 fever is on and to fully immerse yourselves in it this year is to be adventurous and bring your taste buds on a journey to try out Russian food!

1. Astana Restaurant

Bringing you unique and out of this world Russian cuisine, made with care and love, which will definitely transport you to Russia itself! You can take a look at their menu which has 30 over pages of appetisers, mains, and of course desserts! You won’t only get a variety of Russian dishes but also a mix of Central Asian cuisine. As you enter the restaurant, you also get a glimpse of some of their cultural costumes and instruments hung up on the brick walls.

Astana Restaurant is certified as Halal.

Open daily from 12pm to 12am.

Address: A, Astana Restaurant, Endah Promenade, Jalan 1/149e, Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur