Rosewater and Almond Semolina Cake Recipe

Every sweet tooth delight: cake! Whip up this light, airy cake for any occasion to indulge in with some coffee or tea with your besties!
INGREDIENTS:
For the cake:
- 60g all-purpose flour
- 90g semolina flour
- 180g castor sugar
- 2 tbsp almond nibs
- 250g salted butter, room temperature
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp glycerin
- 6 egg yolks
- 2 eggs whites
For the frosting:
- 140g salted butter, room temperature
- 280g icing sugar
- 2 tbsp milk
METHOD:
- Preheat over to 180 degrees celcius.
- Beat sugar and butter at medium speed until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Gradually add egg yolks.
- Once combined, add in all-purpose flour, smolina flour, and almond nibs.
- Let the batter rest for 1 hour.
- In a separate bowl, whip egg whites to soft peaks. Add beaten egg whites to the prepared batter, along with the remaining gylcerin and rosewater.
- Pour batter into a greased, 18cm cake pan and bake for 2 hours.
- For the frosting: beat the butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half of icing sugar and mix until smooth.
- Add remaining icing sugar into the mixture, along with milk, and beat together until creamy and lump-free.
- Allow cake to cool for a least half and hour before frosting.