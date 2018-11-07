Navigation

Rosewater and Almond Semolina Cake Recipe

Bake something light, fluffy and refreshing rosewater and almond semolina cake which would go so well with some hot tea and great company!
Recipe by Sugar Rush, Text and Coordination Stephanie Yap, Art Direction Ero Wee, Photographer Lilian Tan
Dapur With Love
Her World
November 7, 2018
By Amanda Soh

Every sweet tooth delight: cake! Whip up this light, airy cake for any occasion to indulge in with some coffee or tea with your besties!

INGREDIENTS:

For the cake:

  • 60g all-purpose flour
  • 90g semolina flour
  • 180g castor sugar
  • 2 tbsp almond nibs
  • 250g salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp glycerin
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 2 eggs whites

For the frosting:

  • 140g salted butter, room temperature
  • 280g icing sugar
  • 2 tbsp milk

METHOD:

  1. Preheat over to 180 degrees celcius.
  2. Beat sugar and butter at medium speed until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Gradually add egg yolks.
  3. Once combined, add in all-purpose flour, smolina flour, and almond nibs.
  4. Let the batter rest for 1 hour.
  5. In a separate bowl, whip egg whites to soft peaks. Add beaten egg whites to the prepared batter, along with the remaining gylcerin and rosewater.
  6. Pour batter into a greased, 18cm cake pan and bake for 2 hours.
  7. For the frosting: beat the butter in a large bowl until soft. Add half of icing sugar and mix until smooth.
  8. Add remaining icing sugar into the mixture, along with milk, and beat together until creamy and lump-free.
  9. Allow cake to cool for a least half and hour before frosting.

