Roasted Turkey with Port & Cranberry Stuffing
PREP 30 Mins + Resting COOK 3 Hours SERVES 8
4.5kg whole turkey, trimmed
2 tbsps olive oil
2 cups water
Gravy, to serve
Port & Cranberry Stuffing
15g butter
3 rashers rindless bacon, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, trimmed, diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
½ cup port
2 tbsps chopped rosemary leaves
4 cups fresh breadcrumbs
½ cup cranberries
½ cup frozen or fresh pitted cherries, chopped
1/3 cup finely chopped pistachios
2 tbsps chopped parsley
- Preheat oven to moderate, 180°C.
- Pat turkey dry with paper towel.
- PORT & CRANBERRY STUFFING In a frying pan, melt butter. Saute bacon, onion, celery and garlic 4 to 5 mins. Add port and rosemary. Cook 1 to 2 mins. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool. Season to taste. Mix in breadcrumbs, cranberries, cherries, pistachio and parsley.
- Press stuffing into turkey cavity. Secure open cavity with a skewer. Using kitchen string, tie legs together.
- Place turkey on a wire rack in large baking dish. Tuck wings under body. Brush all over with oil and season to taste. Pour water into dish. Cover with foil.
- Bake 2 hours. Remove foil. Bake 30 to 40 mins until cooked through. Rest, covered. Carve and serve with vegetables (see recipes, over). Drizzle over gravy made from pan juices.