Roasted Turkey with Port & Cranberry Stuffing

Take your Christmas dinner to new heights with this amazing roasted turkey number!
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
December 18, 2018
By Saidah

Photo by Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

Photo by Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 30 Mins + Resting COOK 3 Hours SERVES 8

4.5kg whole turkey, trimmed
2 tbsps olive oil
2 cups water
Gravy, to serve

Port & Cranberry Stuffing

15g butter
3 rashers rindless bacon, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, trimmed, diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
½ cup port
2 tbsps chopped rosemary leaves
4 cups fresh breadcrumbs
½ cup cranberries
½ cup frozen or fresh pitted cherries, chopped
1/3 cup finely chopped pistachios
2 tbsps chopped parsley

  1. Preheat oven to moderate, 180°C.
  2. Pat turkey dry with paper towel.
  3. PORT & CRANBERRY STUFFING In a frying pan, melt butter. Saute bacon, onion, celery and garlic 4 to 5 mins. Add port and rosemary. Cook 1 to 2 mins. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool. Season to taste. Mix in breadcrumbs, cranberries, cherries, pistachio and parsley.
  4. Press stuffing into turkey cavity. Secure open cavity with a skewer. Using kitchen string, tie legs together.
  5. Place turkey on a wire rack in large baking dish. Tuck wings under body. Brush all over with oil and season to taste. Pour water into dish. Cover with foil.
  6. Bake 2 hours. Remove foil. Bake 30 to 40 mins until cooked through. Rest, covered. Carve and serve with vegetables (see recipes, over). Drizzle over gravy made from pan juices.

