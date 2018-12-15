Navigation

Roasted Pumpkin & Heirloom Tomato Salad

Every great mains need an equally great sides - this one's yours
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
December 15, 2018
By Saidah

Photo by: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 Mins COOK 20 Mins SERVES 8

½ whole Jap pumpkin, seeded, 2cm wedges
2 tbsps olive oil
250g baby heirloom tomatoes, some halved
150g baby spinach leaves
¼ cup roasted flaked almonds
100g feta, crumbled
1 bunch chives, snipped

MAPLE-MUSTARD DRESSING
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 tbsps maple syrup
2 tsps wholegrain mustard

  1. Preheat oven to hot, 200°C.
  2. Toss pumpkin with oil on a large oven tray. Bake 15 to 20 mins until just tender and golden.
  3. MAPLE-MUSTARD DRESSING In a small jug, whisk all ingredients together. Season.
  4. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, tomatoes, leaves and almonds. Season. Drizzle with dressing, tossing well. Top with crumbled feta and chives, to serve.

TIP: Switch pumpkin for sweet potatoes and add cooked eggplant, Top with avocado.

 

