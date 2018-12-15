Roasted Pumpkin & Heirloom Tomato Salad
PREP 15 Mins COOK 20 Mins SERVES 8
½ whole Jap pumpkin, seeded, 2cm wedges
2 tbsps olive oil
250g baby heirloom tomatoes, some halved
150g baby spinach leaves
¼ cup roasted flaked almonds
100g feta, crumbled
1 bunch chives, snipped
MAPLE-MUSTARD DRESSING
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 tbsps maple syrup
2 tsps wholegrain mustard
- Preheat oven to hot, 200°C.
- Toss pumpkin with oil on a large oven tray. Bake 15 to 20 mins until just tender and golden.
- MAPLE-MUSTARD DRESSING In a small jug, whisk all ingredients together. Season.
- In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, tomatoes, leaves and almonds. Season. Drizzle with dressing, tossing well. Top with crumbled feta and chives, to serve.
TIP: Switch pumpkin for sweet potatoes and add cooked eggplant, Top with avocado.