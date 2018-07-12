The RM1K Dessert That Won Malaysia Silver

We know what you must be thinking, what kind of dessert could possibly cost a whopping RM1,000?

Well, this dessert does.

The creator behind the award-winning Gâteau De L’horloge, is Malaysia’s very own Chef Yap Kean Chuan and Chef Lau Hwei Min. Representing the Academy of Pastry Arts Malaysia, these two chefs bagged second place at the prestigious Mondial Des Arts Sucres, France, an International Confectionery Art Competition that was held over four days from February 3 to February 6.

Up to 32 candidates from 16 nations participated in the competition whose performances were then evaluated by a team of jurors and commissioners, formed vastly of Un des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (M.O.F) titled chefs. If you’re wondering what M.O.F is, it is a rank given to chefs with special craftsmen abilities in France, one that is highly recognised across the world too.

The competition saw each team producing one sugar centrepiece, one choice centrepiece, an entremet, one travel cake, one plated dessert, three bonbons, and a pastillage centrepiece – all within the span of 20 hours!

The winning dessert that won Malaysia silver medal is a “magical coalescence between French techniques and fragrant Asian tropical fruits. Sticking to the theme “French Luxury”, the dessert pays homage to French sophistication and precision where the ice cream cake is adorned with a luscious chocolate clock face and finally topped with gold leaves and embellished with a layer of glaze and lustre.

The Gâteau De L’horloge combines a multitude of flavours and textures – a velvet vanilla yogurt ice-cream, a spiral of tangy yuzu and mango sorbet, strawberry coulis and a base of crunchy streusel, it’s no surprise how this dessert ranked top in the competition.

The best news yet is that this dessert will be available exclusively from July 10 to October 31 2018 at Academy of Pastry Arts Malaysia. Priced at rm1000/10 pieces, those who are interested would need to make a booking one week in advance due to the complexity of the creations.

For more details, call +603 7960 3846