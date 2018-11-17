Review: Lafite’s Five Elements by Chef Olivier Pistre

Dinner at Lafite is only partially about the food. Mostly, you come here for the experience, especially when the menu was designed around the five elements of nature – wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

Curated by Chef Olivier Pistre from Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the implementation of those five elements in French cuisine was an interesting take as it involved a 3-course dinner that was multi-sensorial.

“The cuisine is based on fresh, top quality produce prepared in a traditional fashion but drawing on the latest techniques. I want to create an imaginary type of dish to provide a sensitive, generous and fully emotional dining experience,” says Chef Olivier.

Here’s the rundown of what your evening will look like should you decide to try this limited time only 3-course menu:

The first thing you do here is you’ll plug in your details and date of birth in a tablet provided at the front counter to determine what your element is. The waiter will then guide you to your table where you’ll find out what your 3-course dinner will be based on your element. Wood was our element and our menu reads something like this – a choice of Escargot Cromesquis (RM63) or Thai Salad & Spicy Shrimp (RM63) for Starter, Corn Fed Chicken Stuffed with Black Truffle (RM158) or Atlantic Sea Bream (RM158) for Mains and Artisanal Cheese from France (RM42) for Dessert.