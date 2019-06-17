Cook Two Beef Meals From One Dish This Raya!

Save precious time by serving up delicious beef meals to your guests when you cook in big batches, and with thoughtful use of leftovers.
Slow Cooker Beef With Mushrooms
Prep & Cook: 4 hours 30 mins.
Serves: 6, plus leftover for ragu (recipe below)
Ingredients:
1/3 cup (50g) plain flour
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground white pepper
1/2 tsp dried oregano
2kg stewing beef (chuck or gravy beef), cut into 3cm cubes
1/3 cup (80ml) olive oil
2 large (400g) brown onions, chopped
4 cloves garlic, chopped
500g button mushrooms, sliced thickly
2/3 cup (95g) tomato paste
1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
1½ cups (375ml) red grape juice
1 ½ cups (375 ml) beef stock
Steps:
- Combine the flour, salt, pepper and oregano in a large bowl and toss the beef through, coating all the beef cubes evenly.
- In a large heavy-based frying pan, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil over high heat. Shake excess flour from beef. Brown one-third of meat on all sides and remove to bowl of a slow cooker. Repeat with 2 more tbsps of oil and meat.
- Lower the heat to medium and add the last tbsp of oil. Cook onions and garlic until soft but not brown. Add mushrooms to pan and cook for 3-4 mins or until mushrooms have softened. Add tomato paste and thyme, and stir for 1 min. Pour in grape juice, followed by meat stock; bring to boil. Tip stock mixture into slow cooker and cook, covered, on High setting for 3 hours. Remove lid and cook for a further hour, stirring occasionally, or until meat is falling apart. Serve two-thirds with mashed potatoes and vegetables, if desired.
Recipe Extension:
Beef Ragu With Pappardelle
- Coarsely shred remaining beef mixture. Place into a large frying pan over low medium heat; cook, covered, until hot. Meanwhile, cook 750g fresh pappardelle in boiling salted water until al dente.
- Drain pasta and add it to the meat mixture in the pan; toss gently to combine. Serve with grated Parmesan and a few extra thyme leaves.
