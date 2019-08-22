Try This Golden Chicken with Coconut Rice

For a dinner option that works any night of the week, three staples will always have you covered for eating clean in a snap: chicken breast, steamed vegetables, and brown rice. This recipe makes the most of the ingredients you may already have in your kitchen such as coconut, cashews, and the golden-sweet turmeric and honey mixture. The sauce is made with turmeric, yes kunyit! – one of the most talked about superpowered spices of the moment-just look at its health benefits!) Drizzle the sauce over this dish to make it positively mouthwatering-you’ll never have to suffer through plain chicken breast again.

Try it!

Golden Chicken with Coconut Rice & Broccoli

Makes 1 serving (with extra chicken for leftovers)

Ingredients

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 chicken breasts, about 4 ounces each

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons cashews, chopped

1 1/2 cups steamed broccoli

Directions