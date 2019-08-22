Try This Golden Chicken with Coconut Rice

For a dinner option that works any night of the week, three staples will always have you covered for eating clean in a snap: chicken breast, steamed vegetables, and brown rice. This recipe makes the most of the ingredients you may already have in your kitchen such as coconut, cashews, and the golden-sweet turmeric and honey mixture. The sauce is made with turmeric, yes kunyit! – one of the most talked about superpowered spices of the moment-just look at its health benefits!) Drizzle the sauce over this dish to make it positively mouthwatering-you’ll never have to suffer through plain chicken breast again.
Golden Chicken with Coconut Rice & Broccoli
Makes 1 serving (with extra chicken for leftovers)
Ingredients
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 chicken breasts, about 4 ounces each
1/2 cup cooked brown rice
2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons cashews, chopped
1 1/2 cups steamed broccoli
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C. Mix honey, oil, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Place chicken on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Spread honey-turmeric mixture on top of the chicken. Bake for about 25 minutes, until chicken is 75°C. (Save half the chicken for tomorrow’s lunch.)
- Mix brown rice with coconut flakes, lime juice, cilantro, and cashews. Serve rice mixture with chicken and broccoli.