Sichuan Tuna Bowl

PREP 10 Mins COOK 20 Mins SERVES 4
1/2 cup brown rice
1 eggplant, sliced
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
400g sashimi-grade tuna
2 tsps sea salt flakes
1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns, freshly ground
1 bunch Chinese broccoli, sliced, blanched
4 red radish, thinly sliced
Lime wedges, to serve
DRESSING
2 tbsps low-fat mayonnaise
2 tbsps rice vinegar
2 tbsps light soy sauce
Method:
- Cook rice following packet instructions. Set aside.
- Preheat grill to high. On a large oven tray, toss eggplant with combined vinegar, soy and honey. Grill 8 to 10 mins until golden, turning halfway.
- Coat tuna in combined salt and peppercorns. Spray with oil. Heat a medium non-stick frying pan on high. Cook tuna, turning, 4 to 5 mins until cooked to taste. Set aside to cool slightly. Slice into rounds.
- DRESSING. In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Season.
- In four serving bowls, arrange rice, broccoli, radish, eggplant and tuna. Drizzle with dressing. Accompany with lime wedges and extra mayonnaise, if preferred.