Sichuan Tuna Bowl

This tuna bowl is as delicious as it is healthy!
Recipe by: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
September 27, 2018
By Saidah
Photo: John Paul Urizar/Bauersyndication.com.au

Photo: John Paul Urizar/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 10 Mins COOK 20 Mins SERVES 4

1/2 cup brown rice
1 eggplant, sliced
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
400g sashimi-grade tuna
2 tsps sea salt flakes
1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns, freshly ground
1 bunch Chinese broccoli, sliced, blanched
4 red radish, thinly sliced
Lime wedges, to serve

DRESSING

2 tbsps low-fat mayonnaise
2 tbsps rice vinegar
2 tbsps light soy sauce

Method:

  1. Cook rice following packet instructions. Set aside.
  2. Preheat grill to high. On a large oven tray, toss eggplant with combined vinegar, soy and honey. Grill 8 to 10 mins until golden, turning halfway.
  3. Coat tuna in combined salt and peppercorns. Spray with oil. Heat a medium non-stick frying pan on high. Cook tuna, turning, 4 to 5 mins until cooked to taste. Set aside to cool slightly. Slice into rounds.
  4. DRESSING. In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Season.
  5. In four serving bowls, arrange rice, broccoli, radish, eggplant and tuna. Drizzle with dressing. Accompany with lime wedges and extra mayonnaise, if preferred.

