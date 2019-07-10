Santan Durian Dessert Recipe

Ingredients:

400 ml water

200 ml coconut milk

200 g palm sugar

100 g sugar

2 pandan leaves, tied in a knot

5-6 durian seeds, with flesh

Method:

1. In a heavy saucepan over low heat, stir water and sugar continuously until sugar is dissolved.

2. Add coconut milk and continue to simmer. Do not bring the mixture to the boil.

3. Add pandan leaves. Stir gently.

4. Remove pan from heat and let mixture cool for about 10 mins before adding block of palm sugar.

5. Stir and let sugar dissolve to desired sweetness, then remove palm sugar.

6. Pour mixture into a large serving bowl. Add durian.

7. Serve warm or cold. To serve cold, add ice cubes.

