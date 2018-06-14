Salmon with Grilled Broccolini and Orange Sauce

Nothing says “I Love You” more than a well-made meal, especially when said meal involves a gorgeous fillet of salmon.

So, if you’re stuck in a rut on how to make your old man feel special this coming Father’s Day, this recipe might just do the trick.

Now, how about we whip out that pan and apron and let’s get cooking.

PREP 20 Mins COOK 18 Mins SERVES 4

Ingredients:

About 8 oranges

1 bunch broccolini, trimmed

1 1/2 tbsps olive oil, divided

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

15g unsalted butter

4 (180g) wild salmon fillets

Method:

ORANGE JUICE REDUCTION. Cut off the tops and bottoms of two oranges. Using a small sharp knife, cut away the peel and white pith from the oranges, following the curve of the oranges from top to bottom. Holding one orange in your hand, and working over a bowl, make 2 cuts along the membranes on either side of a segment, then lift the segment out of the membranes and drop it into the bowl. Repeat to remove all the segments from both oranges. Squeeze the membranes over the bowl to release as much juice as possible and discard them. Pour accumulated juices into a 2-cup measuring cup; set the segments aside. Squeeze enough juice from the remaining 6 oranges to make 2 cups total juice. Pour the orange juice into a wide heavy saucepan and boil over medium-high heat for about 10 mins, or until reduced to 1/2 cup. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm. BROCCOLINI. Heat and indoor grill pan over medium heat. Drizzle broccolini with 1 tbsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the broccolini, turning as needed, for about 8 mins, or until it is crisp-tender and slightly charred. SALMON. Sprinkle the salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Heat a large heavy nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil, then add the salmon and cook, turning the salmon over halfway through cooking, for about 3 mins per side, or until it is mostly opaque, with a rosy center when pierced in the thickest part, with the tip of a small knife. Transfer to a platter and let it rest for 2 mins. TO SERVE. Divide the broccolini among four dinner plates and top it with the salmon fillets. Whisk the butter into the orange juice reduction and drizzle over and around the salmon. Garnish with the orange segments and serve.

Tip: The orange juice reduction can be made up to 1 day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Rewarm the reduction over low heat before continuing, stirring and adding a splash of water to the reduction to loosen it a bit as it rewarms.

Catch Curtis Stone, host of Top Chef Jr from Tuesdays to Thursdays, 8PM on Lifetime Astro (Astro CH 709).