Rendang Salsa Dip Recipe

To make this rendang salsa dip, other than flavourful salsa, the other surprising ingredient is chia seeds.

In Mayan, chia means ‘strength’. As it’s packed with all nine essential amino acids, it’s considered a ‘complete’ protein.

Rendang Salsa Dip

Makes: 2 cups

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

5 tomatoes, cut into small chunks

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

4 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp rendang paste (any brand)

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Salt and sugar, to taste

Method

Combine all ingredients, except for chia seeds, in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for an hour. Stir frequently. Remove from heat and stir in the chia seeds.

Tip: Add more chilli to make your salsa spicier, or sweeten it with fruits.

Recipe provided by Spoon Health and Rawsome. This first appeared in the June 2016 issue of Her World.