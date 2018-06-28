Our Her World Cookbook with Ili Sulaiman is Out On Stands!

We’ve partnered with celebrity chef Ili Sulaiman and her extraordinary team to bring you the 85th edition of our Her World Cookbook, titled For The Love OF Food!

When the team first met last November, we excitedly started brainstorming over food, of course. Rich chocolate salted caramel cake, to be specific. That’s when Ili shared with us her wish to come up with a cookbook that focuses on the art of cooking for two! Covering a range of cuisine and difficulty levels, these recipes are perfect for both seasoned cooks and those who haven’t had much experience in the kitchen.

We’re confident that when you learn the art of cooking for two, you’ll feel up to cooking for the whole neighbourhood!

What you’ll get in the Cookbook!

Recipes are divided into three sections: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition, there’s a special section called ‘Cooking for Parties’ — your guide to cooking for a get-together or special occasion. And of course, there are sweet treats you can indulge in during your me-time and with loved ones. Scroll through some behind-the-scenes photos of our cookbook below!

Where Do I Get One For Myself!?

You can get the cookbook at bookstores or newsstands for RM15. If you prefer to have it on the go, a digital copy is also available for only RM12! You can download it via Google Play or the Apple App Store as well!