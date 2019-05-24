Make This Energising Chocolate Protein Oat Milk

It’s official: Dairy-free milk has become a staple in every grocery store. The latest kid on the block making a big splash, though, is oat milk. If you’re already a big fan of oat milk but are constantly looking for more ways to get protein into your diet, you’ll love this recipe twist—chocolate protein oat milk.

Even though oats themselves have a decent amount of protein (roughly, 5-6 grams in 1/2 cup), regular oat milk only has about 3 grams of protein per cup. That’s because only about 1 cup of oats goes into making about 3 1/2 cups of milk.

Using only six ingredients, this protein oat milk recipe requires just a few minutes of hands-on time. This chocolate oat milk is great to keep in the fridge as a low-calorie snack or to blend with frozen fruit for an easy smoothie. You can also pour a glass for a post-workout recovery drink.

The key to adding protein to oat milk is using a protein powder that’s has a mild flavor and isn’t chalky. You’ll need a high-speed blender and a fine mesh strainer to get the final product’s consistency just right.

Chocolate Protein Oat Milk Recipe

Makes 3 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup dry rolled oats

3 cups water + additional water for soaking oats

2-3 tablespoons pure maple syrup, depending on sweetness preference

31g of your favorite chocolate protein powder

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Place rolled oats in a bowl and cover with water. Soak for 30 minutes.

2. Drain oats through a fine mesh strainer, discarding the water.

3. Transfer oats to a high-powered blender. Add 3 cups of water, maple syrup, protein powder, cocoa powder, and pinch of salt. Blend for 30 seconds, or until mixture is mostly smooth. You may need to scrape down the sides once, then blend again.

4. Remove remaining bits of oats by straining milk through a fine mesh strainer, making sure to slowly maneuver the strainer around to drain the liquid well. Try placing the strainer over a saucepan so that you easily catch all of the milk beneath.

5. Discard oat bits and transfer milk to a sealed container to store in the fridge. Make sure to stir or shake milk before use, as contents may settle.

Nutrition facts: 142 calories, 1.5g fat, 22g carbs, 3g fiber, 9g sugar, 11g protein

*Nutrition facts are calculated based on the use of 3 tablespoons of maple syrup + a scoop of protein powder that contains 110 calories and 25g of protein.

This article first appeared on shape.com