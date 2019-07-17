How To Make A Fast & Easy Satay Sauce

Always can’t get enough of the sauce that comes along with your satay and ketupat? Follow this three-step recipe to make fantastic satay sauce that serves as a great complement to almost any dish.

Ingredients:

1 stalk lemongrass (white part)

2 slices galangal

1 clove garlic

4 shallots

4 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp chilli powder

2 tsp coriander seeds powder

½ tsp fennel seeds powder

½ cup Assam water (1 tbsp assam paste mix with ½ cup water)

¼ cup gula Melaka

½ cup crushed peanuts

¼ cup water (adjust accordingly)

Salt and sugar, to taste

Method:

1. Blend lemongrass, galangal, garlic, shallots and cooking oil into a paste.

2. Pour the paste into a pan and add chilli powder, coriander seeds powder and fennel seeds powder. Stir-fry on medium low heat until fragrant.

3. Add Assam water, gula Melaka, crushed peanuts. Bring to boil, then simmer for 10 mins. Add sugar and salt to taste and adjust the liquid accordingly by adding more water.

