Japanese-Style Paella with Scallops

This unique Japanese-style paella will definitely bring out the umami in every bite. It’s easy to make, fills your tummy, and exudes warmth (like all home-cooked meals do).
Ingredients:
- 300g rice
- 5 scallops
- 20ml light soya sauce
- 1 chip ginger, thinly sliced
- 1 bunch Japanese honewort (alternatively, parsley or chervil)
- 1 fried bean curd
- 400ml broth
For the broth:
- Dried scallops
- 3 1/3 tbsp light soya sauce
- 4 tbsp mirin seasoning
- 4 tbsp sake
- 1 tsp salt
- 10g kelp
- 400ml water
Method:
- Wash rice and soak in water for 15 minutes. Drain water and set aside for another 15 minutes.
- Place broth ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Then, strain and leave to cool.
- Cook Japanese honewort in water, then soak in water with ice before cutting into pieces.
- Brown both sides of the scallops in a frying pan. Do this also for the fried bean curd.
- Place ingredients from method 1 and 2 with thinly sliced ginger in a rice cooker. Cut cooked fried bean curd and scallops into strips. Add them in the cooker for 5 minutes, before rice finishes cooking.
- Serve rice in a bowl together with honewort.
ALSO TRY THIS RECIPE: Salmon Seaweed Rice