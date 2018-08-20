Navigation

Japanese-Style Paella with Scallops

Light yet aromatic, this is perfect for those who love rice with seafood.
Recipe by Takuji Takahashi, master chef of Michelin-star Kinobu in Kyoto, in collaboration with Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
Dapur With Love
Her World
August 20, 2018
By Amanda Soh

This unique Japanese-style paella will definitely bring out the umami in every bite. It’s easy to make, fills your tummy, and exudes warmth (like all home-cooked meals do).

Ingredients:

  • 300g rice
  • 5 scallops
  • 20ml light soya sauce
  • 1 chip ginger, thinly sliced
  • 1 bunch Japanese honewort (alternatively, parsley or chervil)
  • 1 fried bean curd
  • 400ml broth

For the broth:

  • Dried scallops
  • 3 1/3 tbsp light soya sauce
  • 4 tbsp mirin seasoning
  • 4 tbsp sake
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 10g kelp
  • 400ml water

Method:

  1. Wash rice and soak in water for 15 minutes. Drain water and set aside for another 15 minutes.
  2. Place broth ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Then, strain and leave to cool.
  3. Cook Japanese honewort in water, then soak in water with ice before cutting into pieces.
  4. Brown both sides of the scallops in a frying pan. Do this also for the fried bean curd.
  5. Place ingredients from method 1 and 2 with thinly sliced ginger in a rice cooker. Cut cooked fried bean curd and scallops into strips. Add them in the cooker for 5 minutes, before rice finishes cooking.
  6. Serve rice in a bowl together with honewort.

 

ALSO TRY THIS RECIPE: Salmon Seaweed Rice

More Related Stories