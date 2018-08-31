Guiltless Fried Kueh Teow Recipe

What better way to celebrate Merdeka than with a delicious plate of fried kueh teow! We’ve even got an expert to help make this decadent dish healthier but no less tasty.

Guiltless Fried Kueh Teow

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

350g kueh teow

200g bean sprouts

200g mustard greens (sayur sawi)

100g small prawns, shelled and deveined

50g cockles (kerang)

1 egg

1 tbsp dark soya sauce

3 tbsp vegetable oil

3 red onions, finely minced

6 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tsp chilli paste

Method:

Heat cooking oil in a non-stick wok. Sauté onions, garlic and chilli paste until fragrant (about 2 minutes). Add prawns and cockles. Stir-fry for 2 minutes. Combine bean sprouts and mustard greens. Fry for 1 minute. Stir in dark soya sauce and kueh teow. Mix well and fry for 5 minutes. Crack in the egg and stir to distribute evenly. Season kueh teow with salt and pepper to taste. Serve piping hot.

Boost the fibre content of this dish by adding more vegetables. — Indra Balaratnam, consultant dietician and founder of Indra Balaratnam Nutrition – The Food Expert Clinic

