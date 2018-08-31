Guiltless Fried Kueh Teow Recipe

What better way to celebrate Merdeka than with a delicious plate of fried kueh teow! We’ve even got an expert to help make this decadent dish healthier but no less tasty.
Guiltless Fried Kueh Teow
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 350g kueh teow
- 200g bean sprouts
- 200g mustard greens (sayur sawi)
- 100g small prawns, shelled and deveined
- 50g cockles (kerang)
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp dark soya sauce
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 3 red onions, finely minced
- 6 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 2 tsp chilli paste
Method:
- Heat cooking oil in a non-stick wok.
- Sauté onions, garlic and chilli paste until fragrant (about 2 minutes).
- Add prawns and cockles. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
- Combine bean sprouts and mustard greens. Fry for 1 minute.
- Stir in dark soya sauce and kueh teow. Mix well and fry for 5 minutes.
- Crack in the egg and stir to distribute evenly. Season kueh teow with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve piping hot.
Boost the fibre content of this dish by adding more vegetables. — Indra Balaratnam, consultant dietician and founder of Indra Balaratnam Nutrition – The Food Expert Clinic
