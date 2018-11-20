Easy Oven-baked Ocean Trout with Wild Rice
PREP 15 Mins COOK 50 Mins SERVES 4
½ cup brown rice
½ cup wild rice
3 cups water
4 x 150g skinless, boneless, ocean trout fillets
1 bunch coriander, stems chopped, leaves reserved
2 long fresh red chillies, seeded, finely chopped
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp fish sauce
10g butter
Snow pea tendrils, steamed Asian greens, lime wedges, to serve
- Preheat oven to hot, 200°C. Cut four 30 x 40cm pieces baking paper.
- In a medium saucepan, combine brown and wild rice and add water. Bring to the boil on high. Reduce heat to low and simmer 25 to 30 mins until water is absorbed. Set aside, covered, 5 mins.
- Place a trout fillet on each piece of paper. In a small bowl, combine coriander stems, chilli, juice and sauce. Spoon evenly over fish.
- Fold paper around trout to form parcels. Place on an oven tray. Bake 12 to 15 mins until just cooked through.
- Stir butter into rice and season to taste. Serve trout on a bed of rice, topped with coriander leaves and snow pea tendrils. Accompany with Asian greens and lime wedges.
Tip: You can use any fish you like for this dish.