Navigation

Easy Chocolate Cake

Get your spoon ready because this chocolate cake means serious business
Recipe by: Bauersyndication.com.au
Dapur With Love
Women's Weekly
September 21, 2018
By Saidah
Photo by: John Paul Urizar/Bauersyndication.com.au

Photo by: John Paul Urizar/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP & COOK 1 Hour 30 Mins SERVES 16

375g butter, chopped
300g dark chocolate, chopped
2 cups water
2 1/3 cups self-raising flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 3/4 cups caster sugar
4 eggs, beaten lightly
2 tsps vanilla extract
Shaved chocolate, candied violets and chocolate buttons, for decoration

CHOCOLATE GANACHE

1 1/3 cups thickened cream
400g dark chocolate, chopped finely

  1. Grease and line the base and sides of a 26cm cake pan. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
  2. Combine the butter, chocolate and water in a medium saucepan, stir over medium heat until just melted – do not boil. Remove from heat, transfer to a large bowl. Cool for 10 mins.
  3. Sift the flour and cocoa onto a piece of baking paper.
  4. Whisk the sugar, eggs and vanilla into the chocolate mixture, then gradually whisk in the combined flour and cocoa.
  5. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted comes out with moist crumbs.
  6. Stand cake in pan for 30 mins before inverting onto a wire rack to cool.
  7. CHOCOLATE GANACHE Heat cream over medium heat until just below boiling point. Remove from heat and add chocolate; stir until smooth. Stand until thick and spreadable.
  8. Spread Chocolate Ganache over top and sides of cake. Decorate with shaved chocolate, crystallised violets and chocolate buttons.

More Related Stories