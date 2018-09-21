Easy Chocolate Cake

PREP & COOK 1 Hour 30 Mins SERVES 16
375g butter, chopped
300g dark chocolate, chopped
2 cups water
2 1/3 cups self-raising flour
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 3/4 cups caster sugar
4 eggs, beaten lightly
2 tsps vanilla extract
Shaved chocolate, candied violets and chocolate buttons, for decoration
CHOCOLATE GANACHE
1 1/3 cups thickened cream
400g dark chocolate, chopped finely
- Grease and line the base and sides of a 26cm cake pan. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Combine the butter, chocolate and water in a medium saucepan, stir over medium heat until just melted – do not boil. Remove from heat, transfer to a large bowl. Cool for 10 mins.
- Sift the flour and cocoa onto a piece of baking paper.
- Whisk the sugar, eggs and vanilla into the chocolate mixture, then gradually whisk in the combined flour and cocoa.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan and bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted comes out with moist crumbs.
- Stand cake in pan for 30 mins before inverting onto a wire rack to cool.
- CHOCOLATE GANACHE Heat cream over medium heat until just below boiling point. Remove from heat and add chocolate; stir until smooth. Stand until thick and spreadable.
- Spread Chocolate Ganache over top and sides of cake. Decorate with shaved chocolate, crystallised violets and chocolate buttons.