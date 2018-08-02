Navigation

Diabetic-Friendly Vegetable & Lentil Soup

This smart-carb, high fibre dish is tasty enough for the whole family
Recipe by Bauersyndication.com.au
Women's Weekly
August 2, 2018
By Saidah
Picture credit: Rob Shaw/Bauersyndication.com.au

PREP 15 Mins COOK 25 Mins SERVES 4

1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2cm-piece ginger, grated
2 garlic cloves, crushed
500g kumara (sweet potato), peeled, chopped
2 carrots, trimmed, chopped
1 parsnip, trimmed, chopped
1 zucchini, sliced
2 tbsps Thai red curry paste
1/2 cup red lentils
4 cups salt-reduced vegetable stock
2 cups water
400g can diced tomatoes
Low-fat natural yoghurt, micro coriander, sliced red chilli, grainy toast, to serve

Method:

  1. In a saucepan, heat oil on high. Saute onion, ginger and garlic 2 to 3 mins, until onion is tender.
  2. Add vegetables to pan and cook, stirring 2 to 3 mins, until beginning to colour.
  3. Mix in paste and cook, stirring 1 min. Stir in lentils.
  4. Pour in stock, water and tomatoes, and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, partially covered, 25 to 30 mins, until vegetables and lentils are tender.
  5. Process until smooth. Season. Serve topped with a dollop of yoghurt, coriander and chilli. Accompany with toast on the side.

