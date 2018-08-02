Diabetic-Friendly Vegetable & Lentil Soup

PREP 15 Mins COOK 25 Mins SERVES 4
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2cm-piece ginger, grated
2 garlic cloves, crushed
500g kumara (sweet potato), peeled, chopped
2 carrots, trimmed, chopped
1 parsnip, trimmed, chopped
1 zucchini, sliced
2 tbsps Thai red curry paste
1/2 cup red lentils
4 cups salt-reduced vegetable stock
2 cups water
400g can diced tomatoes
Low-fat natural yoghurt, micro coriander, sliced red chilli, grainy toast, to serve
Method:
- In a saucepan, heat oil on high. Saute onion, ginger and garlic 2 to 3 mins, until onion is tender.
- Add vegetables to pan and cook, stirring 2 to 3 mins, until beginning to colour.
- Mix in paste and cook, stirring 1 min. Stir in lentils.
- Pour in stock, water and tomatoes, and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, partially covered, 25 to 30 mins, until vegetables and lentils are tender.
- Process until smooth. Season. Serve topped with a dollop of yoghurt, coriander and chilli. Accompany with toast on the side.